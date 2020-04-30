McDonal Bennett, Jr.

McDonal Thomas "Tommy" Bennett, Jr.
CHOCOWINITY - McDonal Thomas "Tommy" Bennett, Jr., 50, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 2 PM in Pamlico Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Ronnie Gurganus.
Tommy was a Craven County native and a 1988 graduate of West Craven High School. He worked as a mechanic and sales manager for various businesses. Tommy married the love of his life, Vickie, on April 20, 1991.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Morris Bennett.
Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Vickie Bennett; daughter, Jessica Harris and husband, Darren, of Pinetown, NC; son, Michael Bennett of Chocowinity; granddaughter, Skylar Harris; two brothers, Keith Bennett of Ernul, NC and Scott Bennett and wife, Nicki, of Knightdale, NC; 2 step-sisters, Stephanie Beach of Olympia, NC and Erica Jenkins of New Bern; father and step-mother, McDonal T. Bennett and wife, Brenda of Bridgeton, NC; along with a number of nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Thursday from 1:00-5:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hodges Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2564 Taylor Rd., Chocowinity, North Carolina 27817 or to Spring Hope Free Will Baptist Church , 100 Spring Hope Church Rd., New Bern, North Carolina 28560.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.