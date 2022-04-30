Melba Jean Davis Hargett, 84, of New Bern, North Carolina passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Melba was born in Craven County on September 24, 1937. Her parents were James Robert and Ruth Nobles Davis. She graduated from New Bern High School in 1955 and attended Greensboro College for three years. In 1959 she competed in the Miss New Bern Beauty Pageant. Later that year on July 10, 1959 she married Charles Allen Hargett. In 1960 she enrolled at East Carolina College to complete her degree. She graduated in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in Education with a double major in English and Drama. She taught one year at New Bern High School, did social work in Washington for one year, taught in Grifton for one year and in Williamston for two years. She then enrolled in the graduate program at Eastern Carolina University on a teaching fellowship while she worked on her Master's degree. In 1972 she began teaching at West Craven High School in Vanceboro. She taught there until her retirement in 1997. She was proud of her work there. She started the West Craven Drama Club and directed fourteen school plays. She sponsored the Junior-Senior Prom changing it to a Saturday night. She also served on the faculty committees. Among them was the Hospitality Committee, the Executive Board for the National Honor Society, and the investigation team for 90 minute classes. She sponsored the Reading is FUNdamental program for West Craven and acted as a mentor for new teachers when needed. She was also active in her Greenville community. She was the President for one term with Women of the Moose Lodge, as well as, a member of the Jayceettes. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Charles Allen Hargett. She is survived by daughter, Kimberly Dow and husband, Lawrence, granddaughters; Corey Anne Barnett and husband, Brandon, and Logan Elizabeth Dow and partner, Forrest Fishel, great granddaughter; Avery Leigh Barnett, brother, Robert Davis and wife, Ophelia, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her niece Ellen Hargett for helping care for Charles and Melba. A Celebration of Life for Charles Allen and Melba Jean Hargett will be held at a later date. Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Melba Jean Davis Hargett.