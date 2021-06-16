Melba Ruth Jenkins, 99, died Saturday, June 12, 2021. Services will be private. Mrs. Jenkins was born in Bethel and was a graduate of Bethel High School. She was employed for a number of years with Savings and Loan of Robersonville and was a member of the Robersonville United Methodist Church. Mrs. Jenkins was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Jenkins and a son, Joel Bernard Jenkins, Jr. She is survived by sons, William Jenkins and wife, Ruth, of Rocky Mount and Charles Jenkins and wife, Anne, of Robersonville; daughter-in-law, Glenda Leise and husband, Fred, of Saluda, NC; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Robersonville United Methodist Church, ATTN: Anne Jenkins, 5615 Oakley Road, Robersonville, NC 27871. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.