Melissa Jane Davis born April 1, 1978 departed this world on August 25, 2021 to join her parents, David and Eunice Davis; sister, Heather Davis; grandparents, Herman and Barbara Davis and Clifton and Pauline Noble; and her beloved Daisy in heaven. Melissa is survived by sister, Suzanne Davis and fiancée , John Pelerine; nephews, Jacob Yester and Jason Davis; bonus sisters, Shirley Rhodes and Nikki Bailey; and former brother-in-law, Michael Yester, all currently or formerly of Farmville, NC. She also leaves behind her uncles, Tom (Marie) Davis and Robert (Veronica) Noble; aunts, Mary Allen and Doris Noble; and many cousins she loved very much. Melissa grew up in Farmville graduating from Farmville Central High School in 1996. She went on to pursue her degree in Early Childhood Education form East Carolina University. Melissa worked with children from the time she was considered responsible enough to be left alone to babysit until she became sick last year. She had a gift for connecting with children, understanding their needs, and communicating with them on a level that they not only responded positively to but allowed them to flourish in their learning. To Melissa, each child was an individual and she treated each child with respect and provided them with compassion hoping they would embrace their worth and excel in their abilities. Melissa was not only a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and survivor (breast cancer), but an advocate for diversity and inclusion. You always knew where you stood with Melissa, and she fervently believed that her voice made a difference. Her confidence and perseverance were surpassed only by her ability to always let her light shine and her glitter sparkle. The family appreciates all the prayers and concerns over the last several months. We would like to thank the staffs of Ascera Care Hospice, Vidant Hospice House, and SECU Hospice House for all their loving care and guidance as well. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 29, at 2:00 P.M. at the First Christian Church of Farmville, NC by Rev. Morgan Daughty. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pitt/Martin Partnership for Children, Onslow Partnership for Children, Red Nose Day, or any other charity that will benefit children in a positive way. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.