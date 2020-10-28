Melody Moore Braun
FRANKLINTON - Melody Moore Braun, age 60, formerly of Fountain, died Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday, October 30, at 11:00 A.M. at Arthur Christian Church by Rev. Carnie Hedgepeth.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Braun of the home; parents, Tommy and Yvonne Moore of Greenville; daughters, Rhapsody Smart and husband, Robbie of Winterville and Emily Gurganus and husband, Allen of Clayton; son, Samuel Strickland and wife, Katie of Fountain; step-children, Rebecca Braun of Boston, NY and Jonathon Braun and wife, Meghan of El Paso, TX; brother, Chuck Moore and wife, Jennie of Goldsboro; brother-in-law, James Braun; sister-in-law, Lisa Braun Hall; and nine grandchildren; Andrew Buike, Grant Smart, Lucas Gurganus, Kayla, Julian, and Atha Strickland, Mikayla Braun, and Hattie and Edison Braun.
Melody was a beloved wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and so much more. She adored her grandchildren, they affectionately called her "Noni" (a nickname pinned by her brother at a young age). She worked for and retired from BB&T as a mortgage loan officer after 40 years of dedicated service.
A woman of many talents, Melody most recently enjoyed working alongside her husband in their landscaping business, visiting with family here in North Carolina and New York and planning her next trip to Las Vegas. She served our communities in many loving capacities from owning and operating a frame shop, to being a volunteer EMT and mayor of the town of Fountain.
To know Melody was to love her and adore her sweet and kind nature. She will be deeply missed.
The family will receive friends at the Farmville Funeral Home, Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and other times at the home of Tommy and Yvonne Moore, 3252 Ballard's Crossroads Road, Greenville, NC.
donations in memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.