Melvin E. Fussell
AYDEN - Mr. Melvin E. Fussell of Ayden went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020 at the age of 80.
A graveside service will be held at Homestead Memorial Gardens, Greenville on Tuesday at 11 a.m. by Dr. Frankie Baggett.
He was very active in his church at Elm Grove FWB in Ayden until his health declined. He also loved working in his garden and cooking with his wife. His granddaughter was his heart. He was employed with E. I. Dupont for 30 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nina M. Fussell of the home; his son, Tony Fussell and girlfriend Amy Taylor both of Wilson; his daughter Donna Rogers, husband Charles Rogers and granddaughter Ashley Rogers all of Grimesland; two brothers, Charles Fussell and wife Joann (recently deceased) of Ayden and Glenn Fussell and wife Connie of Grifton.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Memorials may be made to Elm Grove FWB Church, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Rd., Ayden, NC 28513.
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, Ayden.