JAMESVILLE - Melvin Price, age 82, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, May 19th 2020, at his home in Jamesville, NC.
Melvin is survived by his 'Honey', Vivian Price, of 64 years of Jamesville; his daughters and son-in-laws, Wanda & Clifton Hardison, Tracy & Michel Gurganus, Erine & Penny Coltrain of Jamesville and Cecil & Melva Lilley of Columbia; his grandchildren, Luke, Nick, Clint, & Jake Hardison, Kelsey, Ethan, & Aubrey Gurganus, Landon, Lance, Laney Leggett, Jordan & Thayer Coltrain, Chris & Margo Lilley; his great-grandchildren, Benson, Cross, Conner, Tanner, Owen, Holden, Whitney, Corbin; and his brothers & sisters, Alice Ruth Lilley, Virginia Lilley, Mike Price, Dot Stigall, Brenda Modlin, William Earl Price, Miza Leggett. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert & Ruth Price of Williamston, his sister, Chloe Price, and brother, Johnnie Price of Williamston, NC.
Melvin was born on August 13th 1937 at his home in Williamston, NC. He retired from Weyerhaeuser in Plymouth, NC after more than 30 years of service. He was also an active member of the Jamesville Ruritan Club and a retired volunteer Jamesville Fire Fighter. He faithfully attended church at Poplar Chapel Church of Christ where he served as an elder for many years.
Melvin loved his "Honey", his family, and cherished his animals. He touched countless lives through his love for history and his love for others. His arms were always open to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, and his legacy will be passed down through the generations he leaves.
The family will receive friends at Poplar Chapel Church of Christ in Jamesville, NC on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. There will be a 11:00am funeral service held at the church on Friday, May 22, 2020 with burial to follow at Jamesville Cemetery. Donations can be sent in memory of Melvin to Jamesville Fire Department or Poplar Chapel Church of Christ.
