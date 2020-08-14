Melvin Earl Roberson, Jr.
AYDEN - Melvin Earl Roberson, Jr. 68, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home.
Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Brooks Roberson and Melvin Earl Roberson, Sr.; brother, Charlie Roberson; and special aunt, Merle Starling.
He is survived by partner of 26 years, David Vick and their wonderful boxer, Zach; siblings, Gladys Shirley (Al), RT Roberson, Donald Roberson (Debbie), Pat Roberson (Barbara), Billy Roberson (Francis), and Lynn Roberson (Krista); several nieces, nephews, and special cousins; along with many close friends.
Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street - Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois, 60611.
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Home, Ayden.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.