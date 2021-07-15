Melvin Thomas Moore, age 86, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Barbour Moore; daughters, Joy Moore Gardner and husband, Rodney and Kara Moore Maurer and husband, Martin; son, Andy Moore and wife, Lynn; grandchildren, Brian Glover, Mallory Walston, Josh Moore, Hannah Moore, and Jewllian Maurer; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Joann Proctor and husband, William, Peggy Lajueness and husband, George, Linda Corbitt and husband, William, Ruby Pierce, and Nancy Eastwood; brother, Harry “Buster” Moore; and a brother-in-law, Charles “Rutt” Harrell. Mr. Moore was a Free Will Baptist Pastor for over 50 years. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, and loved baking cakes for Cherry’s BBQ for many years. The family will receive friends at the Farmville Funeral Home Friday, July 16, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.