Melvin Williams, Jr.

Melvin "Johnny" Williams, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Melvin John "Johnny" Williams, Jr., age 74, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, including a recent major setback which hospitalized him. As he was slowly recovering, he contracted COVID 19, while in a medical facility, and died less than a week later.
Johnny was born in Macon, Georgia to Melvin John and Frances Clark Williams on October 8, 1946. He attended elementary and middle schools in DeLand, Florida. In 1964, he moved with his family to Greenville, North Carolina, where he attended and graduated from Junius H. Rose High School in 1965. He was a superb athlete and played on the football team and made All Conference in baseball.After high school, he attended Pembroke State University on a four-year baseball scholarship, and graduated in 1969 with a BS Degree in Recreation and Physical Education.
While playing baseball for Pembroke, Johnny tied the all-time National Record of four Grand-Slam home runs for a single college baseball season. In 1966, he led the nation in the number of runs scored in a single college season with 39 runs.
After graduating from Pembroke in 1969, Johnny was drafted seventh by the Washington Senators. He played professional baseball with the Senators Minor League organization for three years, reaching AA ball.
Johnny continued his love of sports and community involvement with athletics/activities, as he began working for the Recreation Department in Oxford, North Carolina. Soon, he realized that he had found his calling and his life-time profession. His dream of working with people to improve their mind, body, and soul came to full fruition, when he was hired to be the Director of Parks and Recreation in Southern Pines, North Carolina and then Director of Carteret County, North Carolina and lastly, Brunswick County, North Carolina, where he retired.
Johnny is survived by his son, Travis Jon Williams (Constance), and granddaughter, Finleigh Williams all of Westlake Village, California; his two sisters, Kay Williams Yount (Bradley) of Highlands, North Carolina, and Deborah "Debbie" Williams Little (Monte) of Winterville, North Carolina and his two brothers, Steven Clark Williams (Jennifer) of Greenville, North Carolina, and Eric Stanton Williams (Anne) of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Those who knew Johnny will always remember his tremendous sense of adventure, his love of sports, travel, and his endless appreciation of the great outdoors. He was always a man that lived his own way and on his own terms. He was some-what of a southern gentleman, a hard worker, loved nature and its animals, was curious of the world, loved to laugh, and loved to talk with people about their lives and interests.
Johnny was also sometimes stubborn, and a bit old fashioned, but somehow that was also part of his charm. He contributed much of his time to helping his communities throughout his life and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Due to the coronavirus health and gathering guidelines, a private service will be held by the family. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.