Melvin Wood

Melvin Earl Wood
WINTERVILLE - Melvin Earl Wood, 84, born October 22, 1935 in Dayton, WA went to be with his Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at Pinewood Memorial Park on Wednesday at 11 AM.
Melvin was born and raised in the state of Washington. He served in the Army and then was employed by Boise Cascade as Plant Superintendent for 34 years. After retiring, he was employed by Package Craft, Bethel, NC as Plant Manager and owned Woody's Country Grocery and Grill on Hwy 102 out of Ayden, NC.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Ella Kingsley.
Melvin is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anne Batza Wood; children, Jeff Wood and wife, Lisa, of Cape Carteret, NC; Gary Wood and wife, Rosemarie, of Newport, NC; Ray Wood and wife, Susan, of St. Pauls, NC; Pamela Parish and husband, Darryll, of Wilmington, NC; Ruth Smith and husband, Kevin, Marion, OH; Kevin Grant and wife, Sandra, of Clackamas, OR; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.