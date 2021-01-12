Today we are celebrating the life of Meredith Kay Radford, born November 3, 1976, whose soul passed through to the other side in the dawn of the early morning on Saturday, January 9, 2021. She became a Christian at the early age of five and is now flying free in Heaven. She was a graduate of Greenville Christian Academy, studied the mind at ECU, receiving a Bachelor’s in Psychology, which eventually led to studying the body at The Medical Arts School, getting her certifications as a Licensed Massage and Bodywork Therapist. Meredith was a musician where she became the sound, transforming her piano with her free spirit like her favorite pianist, Tori Amos. She followed Widespread Panic for over 2 decades where she fell in love with Red Rocks, Colorado, travelling there every year. She LIVED to dance at every opportunity, even when no one else could hear the music. She loved sunbathing by the water, hiking the mountains, and campfires under the stars. She loved the Pittsburg Steelers and her cats. She is survived by her parents, John and Judy Radford, her sister and brother-in-law, Mike and Rebecca Mayo, nephew and niece, Zane and Tori Mayo, boyfriend, Mark Griffin, and her fur babies Onyx Liles and Luna Jade. Preceding Meredith's passing were her fur babies, Silvie and Peeps. A celebration of life will be scheduled in her honor at a later date in the year with music and dancing. “The sun came out the other day through the dusty clouds and in my mind I was a child and it felt good.” -AIN’T LIFE GRAND, Widespread Panic. In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to help with funeral expenses to: John and Judy Radford, 938 Whichard Cherry Lane Road, Greenville, NC 27834 or directly to Wilkerson Funeral Home. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.