Meredith Leigh Kennedy
ROBERSONVILLE - Meredith Leigh Kennedy passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born on September 18, 1980. Meredith was a resident of Robersonville, NC.
She is survived by her mother, Betsy Bunting Kennedy of Robersonville and her father, David Kennedy and his wife Jeanne Kennedy of Greenville. Meredith is also survived by her brother Matt Kennedy, her sister-in-law Ashley Kennedy and two beloved nieces, Ava and Elizabeth, all of Bethel, NC. She is survived by beloved uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Meredith was predeceased by her grandparents Jesse and Blanche Bunting and Lewis and Evelyn Kennedy.
Meredith was a tender-hearted and loving human being, talented and thoughtful. She was deeply loved in life and will remain so in death.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined. The family will greet visitors at the home, 602 Myers Drive, Robersonville, NC.
Those wishing to make a charitable gift in her memory are asked to consider First Christian Church, PO Box 755, Robersonville, NC 27871.
