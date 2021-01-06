Merian Douglas Gray, age 73, died Monday, January 4, 2021. Graveside service will be held Thursday, January 7, at 2:00 P.M. at Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville by Dr. Lorenzo Stox. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside. Mr. Gray was a veteran of the US Army where he proudly served in Vietnam. He was an avid camper. He and Hazel had participated in several camping clubs where they traveled to many places. He was also a welder. Mr. Gray was known to be someone that would help anyone in need. He adored his grandchildren and served as a father figure to them. He is survived by his wife Hazel Tripp Gray; daughter Robin Gray; and two grandchildren Zachary and Maeana Gray, all of Farmville Those desiring to pay their respects may do so Wednesday, January 6 from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.