Michael Aceto, PhD., 59, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 21, 2021. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 2, 2021 at 10 AM at the ECU Main Campus Student Center on 10th Street in Room 249. Michael grew up in South Windsor, CT. He graduated from the University of Connecticut and went on to earn a PhD. in Linguistics from the University of Texas in Austin. Michael taught for a number of years at the University of Puerto Rico, Old Dominion University, and has been a professor in the English Department at East Carolina University since 2000. He was very environmentally conscious and loved music, jazz, and playing his guitar. His greatest joy was spending time with his daughter, who he absolutely adored. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Aceto and Laurel Gaile. He is survived by his wife, Maura Aceto, who has been with him for 25 years; daughter, Sofia Aceto of the home; brother, Greg Aceto and wife, Lauren, of Boston, MA; sister, Michele Lafar of East Hampton, CT; niece, Shelby Budonaro and her husband, Andre; and nephews, Joseph Lafar and Anthony, Alexander, and Jack Aceto. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County, PO Box 2873, Greenville, NC 27836 or online at ppspittcounty.org/donate. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.