Michael Bunting

Michael Lanier Bunting
JULIAN - Michael Lanier Bunting, Founder of RubberMill, Inc., passed away peacefully at his home in Julian, NC on August 25, 2020. He was born December 3, 1937 to Maurice and Ruth Glass Bunting.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Heidi, and her husband, John Bradley, granddaughter, Erin Bradley, and grandson, Alexander Bradley. He also leaves his sister, Cheryl Ward and brother-in-law, Kirby Ward as well as nephews Michael Ward (Emily), Jason Ward, and Scott Ward (Kimberly) and seven great nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is survived by his "spousal equivalent", Mollie Davenport and his faithful canine companions, Winston and Lucy.
Much to his parents' dismay, Michael never applied himself in high school and did not find out until graduation day that he passed English and would receive his diploma from Greensboro Senior High School. His father, who did not have a college education, convinced him that he needed to go to college. Together, they were able to persuade Wilmington College to take a chance on him.
He completed the two year program at Wilmington and then transferred to East Carolina College where he graduated in 1961. This is where his lifelong obsession began. Although never attending a football game while a student, he listened on the radio as East Carolina beat Wake Forest in 1963 and was so upset that he was not there, that he never missed another home game in 56 years!
The friendships he developed at the games led him to become more involved with the University. He was a founding member and director of the East Carolina Pirate Club and sponsored the first grant-in-aid wrestling scholarship. In 1976 The University dedicated Bunting Track and Field which stood for many years as a testament to his love of all things purple and gold.
Although an avid fan of athletics, he always appreciated what his education allowed him to accomplish and wanted others to have that same opportunity. This led to his funding of scholarships over 50 years to a wide range of disciplines from ROTC to Music. Although he received several prestigious awards from the University, including Outstanding Alumni Service Award in 1974 and 2003, Michael was especially proud of the time he served with the Advancement Council for the School of Health and Human Performance which he later chaired and received the College of HHP Distinguished Service Award.
The last project he devoted his time to culminated in the ECU Tree Trail Guide, an educational guide to trees on the campus of East Carolina University, which combined his passion for ECU with his love of plants, flowers, and landscaping.It was Michael's successful business career that afforded him the ability to give back to ECU.
He started his career at Southern Rubber Company as a summer job in the stockroom. Although his dedication to work helped him advance, it was ultimately his ingenuity and charm that propelled him into a sales position. From there he cofounded Carolina Gasket and Rubber Company where he served as Vice President. In 1987 he founded RubberMill, Inc. He thoroughly enjoyed working because of the relationships that he developed throughout the years with customers, suppliers and employees. It was those relationships that kept him involved with the business until his final days.
Michael will be remembered by the way he could tell a story and his sense of humor. Whether you met Michael only recently or grew up with him from childhood, you felt as if you had a lifelong friend. He was loyal and devoted to those things he loved and that included family, friends and his dogs. He was grateful for his parents who worked so hard to give him the educational opportunity that they never had.
He adored Mollie and was amazed that she was able to put up with him for over 30 years. As for his daughter and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, he taught them compassion, integrity, loyalty, and kindness by the way he lived his life. And, of course, he passed on his love of ECU, where his grandson is currently attending and Mollie, his daughter, and granddaughter all received degrees.
A private family service will be held on Saturday and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In remembrance of Michael Bunting's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the ECU Foundation Inc. Checks can be mailed to: ECU University Advancement, 2200 South Charles Blvd, Mail Stop 301, Greenville, NC 27858-4353. Or can be given online: give.ecu.edu/michaelbunting.
Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.loflinfh.com .