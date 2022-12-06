Michael D. Wirth, 62, passed away at his home on Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born on November 23, 1960, in Lake County, Illinois and was the youngest of eight children. Mike enjoyed watching sports. He was a loyal Cubs, Duke, and KC fan. He loved fishing, kayaking, and hanging out with his dog Red. He was a hard worker his entire life, he could always fix anything, and believed that life should be fun. He didn't know a stranger and he could easily put a smile on anyone's face. Above all else, he loved his kids. He was a loving and proud father to Craig, Jennifer, and Constance. His children and their happiness were most important to him. Aside from "I love you", one of his most used phrases to his kids was "have fun and take care of you". He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred E. Wirth Sr. and Vivian Jensen Wirth; his brothers Alfred E. Wirth Jr.; Donald B. Wirth; and James K. Wirth; and sister Christina E. Plenger. Mike is survived by his three children, son, Michael "Craig" Wirth of Farmville; daughters, Jennifer (Sean) Mitchell of Winterville, and Constance B. Wirth of Kinston; his grandchildren, Callie and Avery Mitchell, Michelle Wirth, and Sydney Roman; sisters Barbara J. Hintze, Dianna Delph-Davis, and Cynthia L. Fox; brothers-in-law, Kevin Fox and Paul Plenger; numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his buddy Red. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. They will hold a celebration of life for Mike with the family at a later time. In lieu of flowers (in consideration of his love for animals), the family asks that donations be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.