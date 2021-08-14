Michael Ernest Gaskins, 73, passed away on August 13th at Vidant Medical Center surrounded by his loving family after succumbing to a lung disease, a battle he fought for many years. Mike was born on September 18, 1947 to Wiley Augustus Gaskins and Georgie Taylor Gaskins of Grifton, NC. He graduated from Grifton High School in 1965 and attended East Carolina University. In 1968, he began his lifetime career working with his father and building the family business, WA Gaskins, Inc. For 50 years, Mike was a general contractor in the site preparation business in Pitt County and surrounding areas. He and his father, Wiley were owners of Indian Trails Country Club until it was sold in 1997. Mike extended memberships to Gaskins Landing, a little slice of heaven on the banks of the Contentnea Creek, a place for families to fish, cook and spend time together. Gaskins Landing is loved by so many. Mike loved watching sports, especially his beloved New York Yankees. He spent his free time reading and watching movies. Mike was a good listener and a problem solver. He was a member of the First Christian Church where he served as an elder, building and grounds chair and the treasurer for many years. Mike loved his church and the members of the congregation and he especially loved dressing up every Sunday. Mike is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, of almost 54 years, Sue Burch Gaskins and three children; daughter Gretchen and Chad Tulloch of Concord, NC, son Ben and Emily Gaskins of Grifton, NC and daughter, Jessica and Pete King of Roswell, GA; five grandchildren, Stella, Wiley and Vivienne King, Jordyn and Isaac Gaskins, fur grand dog, Bella Tulloch; sister, Betty Jo Olgesby, of New Bern, NC; special sister-in-law Frieda Burch Tucker and 4 brothers-in-law, many loving nieces and nephews and extended family Jane and Jerry Harris; Chayo, Jane and Jonathan DeLuna. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Thomas Olgesby and grandson, Nicolas DeLuna. A celebration of his life will be held in September. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the First Christian Church, P.O. Box 25 Grifton, NC 28530 Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com