Michael Hapgood
WINTERVILLE - Michael Hapgood, 44, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020. A memorial service will be conducted Thursday 2P.M. at the Freedom Baptist Church, Simpson. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service.
Michael, a native of New Hampshire, lived the majority of his life in Winterville. He was a seasoned HVAC Tech with several local HVAC companies. He was an avid PC and Xbox gamer and loved racing RC cars, hunting, and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Dixon.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Tammy Hapgood; children, Jessica and Joseph, all of Winterville; brother, Mark Maxfield and wife Denise of Greenville, SC; sister, Angela Hapgood of Travelers Rest, SC; and several other half brothers, sisters, and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Freedom Baptist Church, PO Box 71, Simpson, NC 27879.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.