Mr. Michael Lambert Brown, 56, of Silver Springs, Maryland unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Michael was a graduate of North Pitt High School and North Carolina State University. He was employed by PEPCO in Rockville, Md as an Electrical Engineer Manager for over 29 years. He is survived by his wife, Donna Primrose-Brown, daughter, Michaela, his mother, Pauline C. Brown of Greenville, NC, his brothers, Keith and wife Monique Brown of Northville, Michigan, Craig Brown of Greenville, NC, his sister, Monica Brown of Greenville, NC and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 pm. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID 19 the service is by invitation only and request no visitation following the service.