Michael Marengo

Michael V. Marengo
WINTERVILLE - Col. Michael V. Marengo, Jr., US Army Retired September 9, 1942 - December 29, 2020. Col. Michael V. Marengo, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from complications due to Covid-19.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kathryn Worthington Marengo; daughters: Michelle Marengo of Tucson, AZ and Gina Marengo of Wilmington, NC. Stepchildren: Corey Stokes and Monica Lassiter of Greenville, NC; Carole Walker of Hickory, NC; Cindy M. Horn of Illinois and Sandy M.Bergman and Carrie M. Huberty of AZ. Sister: Rhonda Vasquez and husband, Jim and brother-in-law, Joe Flake and wife, Laraine, all of CA. Sister-in-law, Patsy Machia of Farmville, NC.Grandchildren: Breeana Hebson, Adam Lassiter, Stokes Lassiter, Eve Duncan, Solomon Duncan,Marie Duncan, Brynley Stokes, and Brayden Stokes. Great-grandchildren: Tesla, Nora, Grayson and Beau.
Mike was predeceased by his wife Betsy Flake Marengo.
Mike was born in California and considered himself a "beach rat." He worked for Max Factor and the California Forest Service and later earned his engineering degree from the University of Missouri at Rolla. Beginning a military career in his early twenties, he proudly served his country for more than thirty years including time with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Reserves, flying helicopters and earning many medals, badges, citations and ribbons including the Bronze Star with one OLC, Air Medal with three OLCs and the Army Commendation Medal with three OLCs.
Serving two tours in Vietnam, living in Germany and Israel, Mike enjoyed the excitement of traveling, skiing the Alps and diving in the Red Sea. Mike was called back to active duty during Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He never boasted of his time served but always said, "I was a lucky man. It seemed every door I walked through was an opportunity to serve more."
In addition, Mike was a Facility Engineer for the Port of Bayonne, NJ for many years. Mike was a member of First Christian Church, Farmville; the Farmville Chamber of Commerce where he and his wife, Kathy were named Volunteers of the Year in 2014; Farmville Golf & Country Club and Eastern NC Shag Club. Mike volunteered on the Farmville Planning Board and was a past member of the Farmville Rotary Club and Farmville Arts Council.
Thank you to Chuck and Gayle Bosse, Bob and Carolyne Langston, Ann Eatmon, Chess and Margaret Chesson, Mike's golfing partners and poker buddies for your never-ending special friendships. Thanks to Kathy's sister-in-law, Rickie Worthington for being her support. Forever thanks to Monica and Sonya for standing in the gap for the family during the most difficult of days.
The family thanks Dr. Doug Barrow for his care and friendship and Dr. Thomas Lee and Dr.Maria Picton for their extraordinary care. PRAISE to the front line "COVID CARE TEAM" in ICU on December 29 including Chaplain Shawn. Words cannot express our gratitude for your expertise and compassion during those last few hours. You are heroes in a war zone.
Our family and nation have lost the kindest, most caring, loving, forgiving man there has ever been and salute his accomplishments. We will forever carry love, tremendous gratitude and treasured memories in our hearts for the devotion, encouragement, and guidance Mike nudged for the betterment of each individual family member and the lives he touched. We will miss his wonderful laugh and unwavering optimism. We know his Lord and Savior welcomed him with open arms and perhaps a stiff Scotch, with the acknowledgement of a life well lived and a job well done.
Colonel Michael V. Marengo, Jr., will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. His wife, Kathy, will join her loving husband there in God's time. If you would like to honor Mike, the family suggests showing kindness to someone who crosses your path today. Mike always did.