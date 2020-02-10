Michael Matthews

Michael Ray Matthews
GREENVILLE - Michael Ray Matthews, 64, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 11 AM at The Memorial Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Brad Smith. Burial will follow in the Robersonville Cemetery.
Mike grew up in Martin County and lived in Raleigh, NC while attending NC State. He had made his home in Greenville since 1996. He owned and operated MATTCO Greenhouses in Robersonville supplying flowers and plants to florists in eastern North Carolina. He truly loved his work in his Greenhouses and all of his customers. He also loved the NC State Wolfpack and was a member of the Wolfpack Club. He had a great passion for the Boston Red Sox, playing golf, and his dog, "Chrissy", who preceded him in death. He had a strong faith and a great love for his Lord Jesus and was a member of The Memorial Baptist Church. After his Lord, Mike loved his wife, Brenda. Mike was also a loving father, grandfather, friend, and person, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur Ray and Gertie Oakley Matthews.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Brenda Russ Matthews; son, Michael Bedsole and wife, Amy, of Greensboro; daughter, Katye Wicker and husband, Rusty, of Huntersville; four grandchildren, Jacob, Chloe, Mary Alex, and Owen; and special friend, Eric Jimenez.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral in Greenville.
