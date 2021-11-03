Michael Richardson

Michael 'Tyler' Richardson
WINTERVILLE - Michael 'Tyler' Richardson, age 33, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, October 30, 2021.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 3:00 PM at Covenant Church, officiated by his pastor, Rev. Branson Sheets. The family will receive friends immediately following the service, at the church. Internment will take place at a later date at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church cemetery in Carthage, NC.
Tyler was born with a rare medical condition, Lowe Syndrome, to parents Mike and June Richardson on December 4, 1987. He began his education at the United Cerebral Palsy Center and thrived throughout his schooling with the help of many caring teachers and therapists. He then went on to graduate from Ayden Grifton High School.
Tyler was also an extremely active member in the community and held a special place in his heart for: Trinity Center, Fellowship of Extraordinary Disciples, Special Olympics, Exceptional Community Baseball League, H.O.P.E Farms, and Sheppard Memorial Library.
Above all, he loved his Church and his God. Tyler truly rejoiced through his worship. Tyler was the happiest when tuned into his radio station of choice 107.9, the Oldies. He was a man with an old soul but a youthful spirit. Fighting significant disabilities and ailments throughout his life never tampered his love of his friends, family, God and life. His favorite question was, "What's next?" so each day was always a new adventure for him.
After his action-filled days, Tyler loved swinging on the porch with loved ones, especially his "Junebug". Listening to the frogs croak and the crickets chirp soothed his soul. He loved nature. Tyler will always be cherished for the way he taught us to stay positive and enjoy the simple things in life.
In addition to his parents, Tyler is survived by his brother David, of Eagle, Colorado; uncle, Steve Harris and wife, Ruth of Raleigh; and aunts, Beverly Colwell of Wake Forest and Kelly R. Kelly of Rockingham.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lowe Syndrome Association (lowesyndrome.org), Camp Trinity (trinityctr.com), Aces for Autism (acesforautismnc.com), or Covenant Church (covenant.cc). Arrangements are made by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.