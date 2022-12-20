Michael S. Peters 76 passed away peacefully at home on his birthday Wed. Dec. 14th 2022. Mike was born on Dec. 14th 1946 in Jacksonville, NC to Ora Vernon "Pete" Peters and Bernice Mills Peters. Survived by his brother Philip Lee Peters.Mike was an Eagle Scout, this honor achieved as a teenager in the early 1960's, the code of which he, to the best of his ability, embodied throughout his life. Trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent. The son of a decorated Marine, he loved his Country and served his community of Greenville, joining the Greenville Jaycees at the age of 21, later becoming President. He also served on the Board of The Boys and Girls Club and was a graduate of East Carolina University. He was married to Margaret Geddie Peters for 53 years. Theirs was a marriage of love and fierce loyalty. She was, and is, the solid rock of his life and family. After a brief stint as a schoolteacher, he began his business career with the McDonald's organization, later becoming a Burger King Franchisee. A man of acute intellect and curiosity, Mike was well read, well-travelled and an expert in riveting friends and family members with stories of his adventures on trips all over the US and the world. There was seldom a conversation that Mike couldn't benefit in his unique style and sense of humor. Mike had a deeply private, personal faith in God. Though it could be said he had the heart of an adventurer, there were no places on earth that he was happier, more content and at peace than either spending time on the Pamlico River tinkering and working on one of his various boats or at the beach in Surf City, NC... in the bosom of his family, surrounded by his beloved wife Margaret, his sons Jamie and Brian, daughter in-law Jill, grandkids Max, Finn, Logan, Alexandra, nephew Stan and extremely close McCauley and Mercer families. A memorial service was held on Saturday at 3:30 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville, NC.