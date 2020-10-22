Michael Fred Smith
WALSTONBURG - Michael Fred Smith, age 60, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 23, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the home of Donette Woods, 3284 North Contentnea Street, Farmville, NC.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his daughter, Brandy Nicole Smith and father, Clarence Smith. He was an employee of Mestek, formerly Sterling Radiator, for 43 years. He was a lover and protector of animals and rescued many animals through the years.
He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Smith of the home; mother, Donette Woods of Farmville; sister, Shawn Jordan of Farmville; son, Allen Smith of Farmville; and nephew, Ryan Jordan of Farmville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tender Mercies Pet Organization, P.O. Box 249, Macclesfield, NC 27852.
A righteous man cares for the needs of his animals. Proverbs 12:10.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
