Mikail Asjuhn Massenburg
TARBORO - Mr. Mikail Asjuhn Massenburg, 18, died on Monday, December 21, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Homestead Memorial Gardens, Greenville, NC. A viewing will be held from 3-5pm on Friday, December 31, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to COVID-19 masks are mandatory.