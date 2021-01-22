Mildred Chestnut
TABOR CITY - Mildred Chestnut, 94, of 207 South Bay Street, Tabor City, NC, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at McLeod Loris Hospital.
The funeral will be 1:00 PM Saturday, January 23, at Mount Olive Holiness Church, 304 West Second Street, Tabor City, NC. Burial will be in the Columbus County Singing Union Cemetery. Viewing will be at the church Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 PM and Saturday one hour prior to the service.
Surviving are her sons, Willie Lavon Reaves (Edna) of Cheltenham, MD, Dr., Dennis Chestnut of Greenville, NC, and Wilbur H. Chestnut of Tabor City, NC.
A service of Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville