Mildred Haddock

Mildred Riggs Haddock
GRIMESLAND - Mrs. Mildred Riggs Haddock, 98, died Monday, August 17, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11:30 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Haddock, a native of Pitt County was the daughter of James and Lillian Gaskins Riggs. She had lived in the Hams Crossroads community most of her life where she helped her husband farm for a number of years. She later worked in several other jobs and enjoyed crocheting and knitting for her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Haddock was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar B. Haddock; daughter, Margie H. Bowen and her husband, Glenn; great-grandchildren, twins Autumn Grace and John David Langston and Elliott Singleton.
She is survived by daughters, Linda H. Singleton and husband, Frankie, of Clarks Neck, Carol H. Buck and husband, Thedie, of Greenville; eight grandchildren, Tammy, Patty, Karen, Crystal, Starla, John Jr., Sherry and Tiffany; 13 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara Jean Hedrick of Suffolk, VA.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 9:30 to 11 AM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Community Home Care and Hospice, 1003 Red Banks Road - Suite B, Greenville, NC 27858; or East Carolina Home Care, 323 Clifton Street - Suite 9, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
