Mildred Paramore

Mildred Gold McLawhorn Paramore
GREENVILLE - Our dear mother, Mildred Gold McLawhorn Paramore, 98, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 2:00 PM in Black Jack Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Phillip Boykin. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Visitation will be limited to a brief time after completion of the service at the cemetery for safety. The family requests COVID 19 and social distancing guidelines, including masks, to be used.
Mrs. Paramore was born on May 12, 1922 to the late James H. McLawhorn and Annie Davis McLawhorn. She was a native of Pitt County and had made her home in the Black Jack and Ham's Crossroads communities, for the past 78 years, where she farmed with her husband for many years. Mildred had been an active member of Black Jack OFWB Church since 1942, where she was active in Sunday school and the Ladies Auxiliary. She attended church faithfully until she was unable to drive or attend due to declining health. She had been the oldest living member of the church.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Paramore was preceded in death by her husband, Theron John "TJ" Paramore; infant son, Guilford Conway Paramore; sisters, Pauline Case and Joyce Griswell; and brothers, James McLawhorn, Robert (Bobby) McLawhorn, and William (Billy) McLawhorn.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Theron Claudius (T.C.) Paramore, daughters, Phyllis P. Ross and husband, Kenneth, and Nell P. Godley and husband, Lindsay, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Deana Ross Yonally and husband, Jim, of Emerald Isle, Kenya Ross Williams and husband, Joey, of Goldsboro, Kenton Ross and wife, Misty, of Greenville, Tonia Godley Sims and husband, Bryan, of Greenville, Heather Godley Eno of Graham, Tyler Godley and wife, Christine, of Greenville, step-grandchildren, Chris Coggins and Jimmy Yonally; 14 great-grandchildren, Ross & Loni Askew; Hunter, Colin, Emily & Benjamin Williams; Calder Ross; Brianna, Tanner, Samantha, and Cooper Sims; Stanley & Oliva Eno; and Davis Jay Godley; 5 step-great-grandchildren, Hannah & Lilley Coggins; Waverly, Pierson, & Merrick Davis; sisters, Edna Miller of Virginia, Evelyn Case of Wendell, and Florence Eastwood of Greenville; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the caregivers, Gaynelle Mills, Sue & Amanda Conyers, who lovingly helped take care of Mildred over the past 5 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Black Jack OFWB Church, 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, NC 27858.
