Mildred Rogers

Mildred Lorine Bowen Rogers
WILLIAMSTON - Mrs. Mildred Lorine Bowen Rogers, 95, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020. Mrs. Rogers loved to crochet, loved to cook, and loved gardening. Her greatest love was time with her grandchildren. She attended Bethany Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was loved and will be missed by family and friends.
She is survived by two children, Jimmy Rogers and wife, Brenda of Williamston and Linda Joyner of Williamson; her grandchildren, Suzanne Williamson and husband David, Michael Rogers and wife, Melanie, Kevin Joyner and wife Renee, Heather Arling and husband, Jeff, and Matthew Rogers and spouse James Coda; great-grandchildren, Sara Gurganus, Shane Gurganus, and Kaylee Arling , Parker Joyner, Fischer Joyner, and Lucas Arling; a brother, Wilbur Bland; her sisters, Ann Smith, Gail Bonds, and Margaret Webb, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie D. Rogers; parents, William Paul Bowen and Pennie Elizabeth Price Bowen, sisters Jeanette Baker and Magdline Bonds; a brother, Theodore Bowen, and a son-in-law Donald Joyner.
A visitation will be Wednesday, September 9 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Bethany Pentecostal Holiness Church and Funeral services will be Thursday at 2:00 P.M. at the church. Burial will follow at Martin Memorial Gardens.