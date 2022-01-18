Mildred Simmons

Mildred Bostic Simmons
AYDEN - Mrs. Mildred Bostic Simmons, 83, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home. The family requests that all who attend to please wear a mask.
Mrs. Mildred, a native of Pitt County, was the daughter of the late Seth and Ludie Norris Bostic. She spent the last few years in Pitt County and had lived in the town of Ayden since 2016. Prior to retirement, she was employed with Pony Express as a courier for many years.
Mildred enjoyed working with arts and crafts and concession stands. She had attended the Lighthouse Church of God on Ivy Road.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie W. Simmons, Jr.; one great-grandson; three brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Haddock and husband, Steven, of Blounts Creek; son, Marshall Lee Strickland and wife, Shelley, of Summerville, SC; brothers, Donald Ray Bostic of Greenville and Eddie Arnold Bostic of Ayden; sister, Helen Cook of Ayden; seven granddaughters; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
