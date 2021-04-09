Mrs. Mildred Sutton Manning, 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice. The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with her son, Jeff Manning officiating. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. A native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, Mrs. Manning was born to Leon and Worley Sutton. She was a graduate of Belvoir-Falkland High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Manning, and celebrated their 62nd anniversary on the day of his death, which was June 2, 2013. She faithfully helped her husband on their farm for over 35 years and worked both at Carolina Office and the Sam White Department Store. She was a longtime member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church. She served as a vital part of the nursery ministry at Unity, and both Temple and Grace Churches, and occasionally taught her ladies’ Sunday School class. She and her husband also worked in various capacities at the Pitt County Fair for over 20 years. Few things pleased Mildred more than cooking and caring for her family, sewing, traveling, putting puzzles together, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Manning was preceded in death by brothers, Albert Ray, Jessie Lee, Edward Earl, Dennis and Nathaniel Sutton, and sisters, Janie Boyd and Ethlene Sutton. She is survived by: Daughter, Susan M. Tugwell and husband, Steve, of Farmville; Sons, Jeff Manning and wife, Jennifer and Rex Manning and wife, Karen, all of Greenville. Grandchildren, Jena Hart and husband, Jon, Jake Manning and wife, Haley, Joanna Wilder and husband, Will, Kayla Manning, Ryan Manning, Lacey & Macey Tugwell. Great grandchildren, Ezekiel and Iva Mae Manning. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 PM until the start of the funeral at Wilkerson Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of the Cardiac Intermediate Unit at Vidant Hospital and at Inpatient Hospice for their care and compassion shown to us. Memorial contributions may be made to: Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.