Mildred Worthington

Mildred Terrell Worthington
WINTERVILLE - Mrs. Mildred Terrell Worthington, 94, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. She was affectionately known as Mimi to her grandchildren and friends.
The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 2 pm in the Winterville Christian Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 until 2 pm. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. A private family burial will follow the service in the Worthington Family Cemetery.
Mrs. Worthington, daughter of the late James Franklin Terrell and Katherine Lyle Moores, was born in Bloomfield, Kentucky and a graduate of Bloomfield High School. At the age of 18, she worked in a tobacco warehouse where she met the love of her life, Graham Carl Worthington and they were married on April 7, 1946. After raising their four children she worked for the Winterville Insurance Agency for twenty years.
Mildred was the best mother and grandmother and loved spending time with all of her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Graham Carl "Tapp" Worthington, Sr., a grandson, Ryan Terrell Worthington and brother-in-law, Michael K. Worthington.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda W. Jackson and husband Jimmy of Ocracoke; three sons, G. Carl Worthington, Jr. and wife Sharon, Phillip W. Worthington, Sr. and wife Tammy and Max Terrell Worthington and wife Trish all of Winterville; a sister, Ann Terrell Worthington of St. Charles, IL; 9 grandchildren; Jamie Jackson (Donna), Melinda Esham (David Scott), Kimberly W. Braswell, Cristy W. Mitchell (Brandon), Catherine Worthington, Stephanie L. Wood (Ryan), Phillip W. Worthington Jr., Laura W. James (Megan) and Cameron D. Worthington; 7 great-grandchildren, Dylan Esham, Daymon Esham, Taylor Braswell, Christina Braswell, Cierra Braswell, Fischer Mitchell and Leighton Wood; a great-great grandson, Anthony Johnson and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family is thankful for the loving care extended by caretaker Ella Edwards and Natashu Turnage and the rest of the staff of Community Home Health and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Winterville Christian Church, 257 Cooper Street, Winterville, NC 28590 or the Worthington Family Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 486, Winterville, NC 28590.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com .