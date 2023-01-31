Milliard L. Harrell

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers, and Pamlico
Sound.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
Mr. Milliard Lang Harrell, 86, passed away on January 29, 2023 surrounded by his family. Survived by his sons, Jason Harrell (Deborah) of Winston-Salem, NC and Mark Harrell (Wendy) of Pinetops, NC; grandchildren, Lauren (Josh) of Orlando, Sarah of Greenville, Deanna (John) of Bethel; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Brody, Charlotte, Finn, and Caroline; and brother Stephen "Boots" (wife Delphia) of Cape Carteret; and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Thad and Sudie, wife, Kay, son, Kenneth, and brothers Allen and Jack. Born January 29, 1937, Milliard was the fourth of four boys born to Thad and Sudie Harrell. As the baby of the family, he was nicknamed "Bay" and was the scrappiest of the bunch. He graduated Whittaker's High School in 1955 and was recognized not only for his skills on the basketball court and football field but also for being "Best All Around" and "Most Flirtatious". He retired the latter title in 1956 when he married Kay Barnes. In 1958, Milliard and Kay started their family with son Kenneth and two years later welcomed twin boys, Jason and Mark. Milliard worked for Carolina Telephone and Telegraph for 36 years before retiring in 1991. He was an avid gardener, carpenter, and tinkerer. Milliard also enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends to Atlantic City and Las Vegas. He loved spending time with his granddaughters and great-grandchildren and watching them run and play in his gardens and large backyard in Macclesfield. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Forest Hills Baptist Church in Wilson, NC. Visitation will immediately follow at the church. The family will be receiving friends, family, and condolences at the home of Mark and Wendy Harrell at all other times. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Forest Hills Baptist Church (https://foresthillsbaptist.org/) or Serge (https://serge.org/). Arrangements are in the care of Providence Funeral & Cremation Service 519 Broad St. W. Wilson, NC 27893. Phone: (252) 674-1553 Online condolences may be shared at www.providencefuneral.com.