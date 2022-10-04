...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Mr. Milton E. Roach, 69, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11 AM in the Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mr. Roach, a native of Pitt County, had been a lifelong resident of the Epworth community. He was employed with Hatteras Yachts of New Bern for 13 dedicated years. During his free time, Milton enjoyed watching football games and Western movies. He also loved to play pool. He was preceded in death by his father, Winfred Morris Roach; and brother, Winfred Allen Roach. Milton is survived by his mother, Ann Roach; sister, Daphne Cruse and husband, Lester, all of Grifton; son, Gene Roach and wife, Ramona of Vanceboro; daughter, Tracy Dunn and husband, Stephen of Cedar Island; seven grandchildren, Emily, Matthew, and Kelsey Roach, Kylie & Karlie Norman, and Kenley & Kendal Dunn; along with a number of loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.