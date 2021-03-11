Milton Earl Briley, 72, passed away on March 9, 2021. A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 AM in the Bethel Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Jody Harrison. The family will receive friends immediately following the service, at the cemetery. Earl, a Pitt County native, had lived in the Bethel community all of his life. He was the son of the late Henry Irvin Briley, Jr. and Kathleen Whichard Briley. Following his graduation from Bethel High School, Earl was drafted into the United States Army, where he served two years in the Vietnam War. After returning home from Vietnam, he furthered his education and obtained an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration from Edgecombe Community College. He later became self-employed, establishing his career as a painter for many years. In addition to his parents, Mr. Briley was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Baker Briley; and brother, Kelton Ray Briley. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Briley of Cary; son, Tommy Case and wife, Laura of Greenville; grandchildren, Josh Tyson, Christine Evans, Ashley Anderson, and Ryan Case; great-granddaughter, Sunny Anderson; sister, Julie Briley Brown and husband, Mike of Snellville, GA; and brother, Henry Irvin Briley, III and wife, Cory of Wallace, NC. Memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America by going to vva.org/donate. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.