Milton Ray Knox
BALTIMORE, MD - Milton Ray Knox, 68, formerly of Winterville, NC died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by Charles Edwards Funeral Home, Ayden.
Updated: September 11, 2020 @ 12:56 am
