Milton Earl Reel
FARMVILLE - Milton Earl Reel, born February 9, 1957, died December 22, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center. Milton died from COVID 19 complications. Milton was a life long resident of the Farmville community. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joel Thomas Reel, Sr., mother Melba Ruth Stancill Reel, brother Gene Reel, niece Heather Reel, and grandson Wyatt Dawson Reel.
He is survived by the love his life Helen M. Reel of the home, daughter Melissa Reel Spencer and husband Jason of Snow Hill, son Joshua Reel and wife Amber of Walstonburg, and son Jacob Reel and wife Callie of Fountain. Brothers and sisters, Joel Reel Jr, Phil Reel Sr, Ronnie Reel, Pam Reel, Linda Evans, Sue Boyd, 10 grand children and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his family life, he worked as a mechanic and educator, at various places. His work places included, Milton's Workshop, Farmville Implement Company, Pitt and Greene EMC, Pitt Community College, Beaufort Community College, and Hyster-Yale. He was also an active dedicated volunteer member of Farmville Rescue and EMS, with 20 years of service to the Farmville community.
A grave side service was held at 4 PM Wednesday December 23, 2020 at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Highway 258 North, Farmville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Farmville Rescue & EMS, PO Box 352 Farmville, NC 27828 or Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25, PO Box 173 Farmville, NC 27828.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.