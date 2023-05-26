Mimi Tripp Denton, 96, died Tuesday, May 23, at her home. The funeral will be held Friday, May 26, at 2:00 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Reverend Reece Jones. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Mimi Elaine was born August 27, 1926, in Greenville NC to Jarvis and Nina Tripp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Grace T. Pate and Jean T. Manning, and brother, Jarvis Tripp Jr. She was married for 64 years to Edgar A. Denton, who died March 22, 2011. Mimi lived her entire life in the Red Oak Community. She was baptized as a member of Red Oak Christian Church at the age of 11. There she sang in the choir for more than 50 years and enjoyed her Sunday School class and circle friends immensely! Mimi was a dedicated lay member and attended faithfully into her early 90's, before the covid pandemic and failing health began to take its toll. It was recognized at an early age that Mimi had a talent for song and dance, especially song. She had a beautiful soprano voice and as a young teenager sang weekly on the local radio station and performed at different events in and out of Pitt County (including at Camp Lejeune). She was also the soloist at her high school graduation. During her college years, she was often invited to sing in churches, at weddings, and for civic organizations. Mimi attended Greenville High School, graduating with the "war class" in 1943. Immediately after graduation, she joined her sister Grace in Washington DC to work that summer as a clerk typist for the War Department, then returned home to enter college for the fall. Mimi received double Bachelor of Arts degrees in English and Music from East Carolina Teachers College (ECTC) in 1948 and a Master of Arts degree in Elementary Education in 1958. She was inducted into the ECU Educator's Hall of Fame in 2006. After teaching in Pitt County Schools for six years, Mimi opened a private school in 1960 (the first private kindergarten in Pitt County), located beside her home, that was known as "Mimi's Kindergarten". Her school expanded shortly after opening to also offer a Nursery class. At that time the public school system had not yet incorporated kindergarten into its curriculum. Coincidentally, several years after the opening of her kindergarten, Mimi was contacted to help establish guidelines and teach in the first "pilot" kindergarten program of Greenville City Schools during the summer at Third Street School. Mimi decided, after 18 years as a kindergarten teacher, that there was one more avenue she wanted to explore - antiques! She and her husband, Edgar, who had recently retired from his job, enjoyed almost 20 years of working together. They were a "two-party" team, known as EM's Antiques, taking great pleasure traveling out-of-state in search of classic furniture and glass inventory. Mimi was our beloved matriarch and was loved dearly by her extended families and friends as well. Through the years she continued to offer sage advice and words of wisdom. An engaging conversationalist, she would always make you feel special. She had an incredible memory of past events and valued the importance of family history, which she shared through writing and scrapbooking. In her latter years, she very much enjoyed highlighting the lives of her grandchildren and great grandchildren in this way. Flower gardening was also a hobby of hers well into her late 80's, with roses being her favorite. Many would say, however, that Mimi was best known as a wonderful cook...cheese biscuits, lemon pies, and seafoam candy were her specialties. There was always an extra seat at the table if someone happened to come by...a display of her gracious hospitality. Mimi is survived by her three children and their families of her six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren: Her daughter, Donna D. Harris and husband Danny (Greenville), granddaughter Shelley H. Shoemaker and husband Glen and their children Macon and Audrey (Zebulon), granddaughter Jennifer H. Rogers and husband Jay and their daughter Ava Leigh (Greenville); Her son, Wayland Denton and wife Elaine (Greenville), grandson Derek and wife Carley and their children Lucy and Benjamin (Baton Rouge LA), and grandson Scott (Albemarle); Her son, Steve Denton and wife Shirley, grandson Bobby and wife Mindy and their children Landon and Luke, and grandson Bradley, son Wrighton and his mother Alexis Blake (all of Greenville). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Our family would like to also express our sincere appreciation to Amedisys Hospice, Eun Young Jeon (EJ), and to Anne Bullock, Mary Ellen Collins, Sharon Little, and Yvonne Reed for their care of "our sweet Mimi". Memorials may be made to Red Oak Christian Church, 1827 Greenville Blvd. SW, Greenville, NC 27834 or to GHA Autism Supports, P.O. Box 2487, Albemarle, NC 28002, in honor of Scott Denton.