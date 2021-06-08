Minerva H. VanWagner, 90, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be interred with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery. Minerva was a caring mother to her six children and five grandchildren. She also cared for her community, serving as a volunteer with autistic children as well as the serving at the Heart Center at Vidant Medical Center for over 10 years. She enjoyed traveling all over the country and was active as long as she could be. She was a longtime member of St. James United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard VanWagner; and sons, David and Richard VanWagner, Jr. She is survived by her children, Lisa Mizelle (Bill) of Greenville, Ross VanWagner of Brick, NJ, Allan VanWagner (Jing) of Mebane, and Kenneth VanWagner (Caroline) of Greenville; five grandchildren, Richard VanWagner, III, William Mizelle, III, Dylan VanWagner, Makenna VanWagner and Myles VanWagner; and siblings, Fann Lewis, Thetus Smith, and Tom Herndon (Ruth). Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.smithfcs.com.