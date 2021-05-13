Minnie F. Heath

Mrs. Minnie Foster Heath, age 75, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Lenoir UNC Hospital. Minnie is survived by her beloved husband and best friend, Parrott Heath; sons, Russell Heath and wife Joy, Jack Mozingo and wife Christie, and Shawn Heath and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Will Heath, Brooke Blanton, Logan Mozingo, “Little Jack” Mozingo, Reagan Heath, Macey Croom, Katie Croom and Walker Heath; a sister, Melanie Tripp; brothers, Charles Henry “Tom” Foster and wife Carolyn, and James Herring and wife Deborah; and a sister-in-law, Martha Carol Foster. Minnie was preceded in death by her father, Charles H. Foster; mother, Jennie Foster Herring; sister, Sara Waller; and brother, Carl “Toad” Foster. A lady of strong faith and love for her family, it was Minnie’s wish that no formal services be held. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.taylor-tyson.com and any memorials may be directed to the charity of one’s choice.

