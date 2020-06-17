Minnie Caprell Duke Johns
GREENVILLE - Minnie Caprell Duke Johns, 92, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her family after a period of declining health.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no service at this time. The family is preparing a service at a later date, where she will be buried beside her husband in Faceville, GA.
Caprell ("Pell") was born November 11, 1927 to MH Duke and Margaret Alice Duke in Faceville, GA. She graduated from Faceville High School and married Marion ("Bud") Johns after he returned from the war. They were married for 62 years and she devoted most of her life to being a wife and mother, and was known best by the meals she prepared for her family, friends, and the church. She lived most of her life in Faceville, GA and Swansboro, NC. She was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church and UMW.
She was preceded in death by her husband and all 8 of her siblings.
She is survived by her four daughters: Barbara Whigham (Tommy) of Woodstock, GA, Jan Butch (Phillip) of Swansboro, NC, Vicky Jacobs (Dale) of Greenville, NC, and Jackie Horton (Mike) of Greenville, NC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David Whigham (Susan), Marisa Moore (Chris), Christopher Butch (Catherine), Ryan Butch (Kelly), Sam Jacobs, Matthew Jacobs, Molly Horton, Robert Horton, and Mary Horton and her great grandchildren, Mavi Costley, Hadley Moore, Patrick Moore, Isaac Whigham, Evelyn Whigham, and Knox Butch.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living on Dickinson Ave. for their love and care.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville.
