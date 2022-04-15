Minnie Oakley House, 90, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, after a brief illness.A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 3 PM at Pinewood Memorial Park. Visitation will take place from 2:00-2:45 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Minnie, a native of Pitt County, was born on August 31, 1931, to Carl and Rachel Oakley. She attended Fountain and Walstonburg schools. Early in life she worked with her husband, William, farming in the Stokes-Pactolus communities. She graduated from the Greenville School of Cosmetology in 1962 and enjoyed a 10-year career in the Cosmetology field working in solons in Washington, Greenville, and Stokes communities. Minnie was employed by Burroughs Welcome Pharmaceutical Sterile Product Division, retiring in 1992 with 18 years of service. Minnie enjoyed maintaining an immaculate home and yard. She was a member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by her husband of eight years, Lu Hellickson and her husband of 48 years, William A. House; siblings, Doris O. Stewart, Eugene Oakley, J.P. Oakley, and Ann O. Harris. She is survived by her daughters, Shirley House Bowen and husband, Sydney, Vickie House Radford and husband, Jimmy; grandsons, Johnathan Lassiter and wife, Ashleigh, Walker Bowen and fiancé, Tara Satterthwaite; great-grandsons, Gibson and Elliot Lassiter; special niece, Sonya Heath; and siblings, Eula O. Heath of Duncan, SC, and Andrew A. Oakley of Dudley, NC.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com