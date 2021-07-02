Miriam Jean Cherry Wynne, 88 passed away June 30, 2021. She was born May 16, 1933, in Bethel, NC, to the late Leon L. Cherry, Sr. and Annie Alford Cherry. She was preceded in death by her husband Clayton Wynne, her brother Leon Jr., Preston, and Cecil. Sisters Sallie and Irene. She had a kind, caring heart. Miriam will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was a special mother, wife, sister, and friend. Most important she was a child of God. She is survived by her son Timmy Wynne of Stokes and daughter Kathy Wynne Tetterton of Bethel, her sister Lois Neth of Virginia Beach and her beloved Pet Haley Jo. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Brad Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Robersonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church following the burial. Memorial contributions may be made to Vidant Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Blvd. Greenville, NC 27834, or any Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Wynne family.