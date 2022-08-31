Miriam Johnson Rasberry passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at The Fountains at the Albemarle in Tarboro, N.C. She was born in Pendleton, N.C. and was a graduate of East Carolina Teachers College. She taught school in Warren, Pitt, and Greene Counties. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Farmville, N.C. where she served as a Sunday school teacher, missions' leader, deacon, as well as other various committees. Miriam loved her family, church, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Charlie James Rasberry, her parents M.B. Johnson and Irene Johnson, sisters Catherine Taylor, Thadys Dewar, and Trilby Mays, her brothers Marvin Johnson and Louis Johnson. She is survived by her two sons Charles J. Rasberry of New York, and Bobby Rasberry (Diane) of Farmville, N.C. She also leaves behind grandchildren Laurie Carey (Dustin), Katie Rodgers (Justin), Emily Rasberry (Michael), Robert Rasberry (Ashley) and great grandchildren Jackie Jenkins, Austin Carey, Liam Rodgers, Haven Rodgers, and Lily Rasberry. A celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Farmville, N.C. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider the First Baptist Church of Farmville at 3653 East Wilson Street, Farmville, NC 27828 and/or The Miriam J. and Charlie J. Rasberry Endowed Scholarship Fund at East Carolina University Office of Gift Records 2200 S. Charles Blvd. Mail Stop 301 Greenville, N.C. 27858. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.