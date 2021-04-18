Mitchell Anthony Karl

Mitchell Antony Karl, 47, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2021 at his residence in Greenville, NC. He was the beloved husband of Gabrielle Mireè Karl and they shared 14 years of marriage together, and dedicated father to Aidan Jeremy Karl, age 11. Born July 23, 1973 in Albuquerque, NM, to parents Donald and Karen Karl. He graduated La Cueva High School in 1991 and later from ITT Tech with a certification in Computer Aided Drafting (CAD). He was employed at Flanders Corporation and worked as an engineering manager. He holds five U.S. Patents, two for air humidification systems used in central HVAC ducting and three for filter holding frames used in agricultural environments. His two proudest moments were marrying the love of his life Gabby and the birth of their adorable son Aidan. His world revolved around them and he especially enjoyed playing soccer and baseball with Aidan. Mitch’s quiet demeanor could not hide his fun-loving humor and caring personality. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Gabby; son Aidan; his grandmother Norma Reynolds; his parents Don and Karen Karl; his sister Tammy Karl-Espino, her husband Tommy and daughter Alyssa; his sister Vicki Batten, her husband Frank and daughters Elizabeth and Kayla; mother-in-law Pamela Kandlbinder; sister-in-law Crystal Bremkamp; brother-in-law Colby Bremkamp, his wife Christina; Aunt Diane Karl and cousin Jeff; Aunt Judy Mangina and cousins Nicole and Monique; Aunt Kathy and Uncle Jim Tarazoff and cousins Kristina, Greg and Julia; Aunt Sandy Reynolds, and extended family. Mitch was a loving father, husband, son, brother, and friend to all. Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services. Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com.