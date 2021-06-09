Ms. Mona Moore Moye, 88, eased into her well-deserved rest at home following a lengthy period of care on Sunday June 6, 2021. Grateful thanks are expressed to many loving and caring ladies who helped during this time and in recent weeks to the capable nurses and staff with Community Hospice. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:30 until 3:45 PM prior to the service. The memorial service will be livestreamed from the funeral home website at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com On the website, go to Mona’s obituary and click on “Tribute Wall”, then click on “Video” to begin the livestream. Mona was born in Ohio to Carl Stanley Moore and Viola Joane Asbaugh Moore of Akron. She went as a teenager to stay with an aunt and uncle in North Carolina. This temporary adventure led to graduating from Mt. Olive High School and East Carolina Teacher’s College. After marriage to John F. Moye, Sr. in 1954 she resided in Pitt County for the remainder of her life. She began her teaching career in Beaufort County, then Duplin County, and Winterville Elementary. After receiving a Masters in Library Science, she began a new career as a Librarian at both Ayden Elementary and Ayden High School. In January 1971 she worked with Mrs. Barbara Parker in setting up the D.H. Conley Library, then working in the Reading Lab at D.H. Conley, and finishing her career as librarian at Eastern Elementary School in Greenville. She delighted in reading books to the young children and watching their expressions as the stories unfolded. From Mona’s lifelong passion for reading, she was driven to learn about diverse subjects, from Art to architecture, and onward to Geography, American History, Ancient History, and Bible History. She had collected at least 20 Frank Lloyd Wright books, but especially enjoyed her extensive collection of antique and modern children’s books. She was a longtime member and shared many books with an excellent group of friends in the Iter Cum Libris Book Club. She was a member of International Teacher’s Sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa where she maintained many loyal friendships over the years. She was also a member of the Major Benjamin May Chapter of the DAR in Farmville. Mona was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Carl Moore and Nathan Moore. She is survived by her brother, John Moore of West Virginia and many nieces and nephews. Mona was a loving mother who will be missed by her son, John F. Moye, Jr. and many friends. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.