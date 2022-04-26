Morris Elwood Elks, 94, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the N.C. State Veterans Home in Kinston. A private entombment will be in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. Morris was a born August 6, 1927, to Hallian Vernal and Marie Vainright Elks. He grew up on a tobacco farm in Pitt County and was a graduate of Chicod High School. He was a World War II veteran serving in the United States Army Medical Corps as a medical technician. After returning home, he married Alice Mae Mills on December 5, 1946. They lived and farmed in the Black Jack community. The oldest member of Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church, he had served as deacon, church clerk, historian, along with numerous other positions. Morris helped organize the Black Jack Volunteer Fire Department and was a fireman. Being a farmer, he was a member on various Pitt County Farm committees. Morris was a lifetime member of the Pitt County American Legion Post 39. He also was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Somerset Chapter of the Magna Charta Barons. Alice Mills Elks preceded him in death on March 18, 2011, after 64 years of marriage. His parents along with hos brothers, H.V. Elks, Jr., Reese Allen Elks, Charles M. Elks, and sister, Marjorie Jean E. Padgett also preceded him in death. Morris is survived by his daughter, Lois Marietta Elks; grandson, Marcus Allen Jones (Jennifer); great-grandsons, Zachary Allen Jones and John Lucas Jones; great step-grandson, Jackson Wainright; brothers, Johnnie R. Elks (Mary) and Billy R. Elks (Betsy), all of Greenville. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.