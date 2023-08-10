...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Mrs. Mozelle Nichols, 68, went to be with her heavenly Father on August 6, 2023. A native of Pitt County, Mozelle was the daughter of the late Brownie Tripp and Letha Tyson Tripp. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wiley Tripp Jr., sister, Phyllis Tripp Wallace, daughter, Linda Pollard Branch, and grandchildren, Jessie Pollard and Bryson James Harris. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Graham Nichols, son, James Pollard (Tammy), daughter, Ashley Nichols, and grandchildren, Taylor Branch, Jesse Pollard, and Josh Carter, brothers, Tommy Tripp and Mickey Tripp (Teresa) and sister, Pattie Brittain. Mozelle enjoyed her life with Graham. They both enjoyed fishing, traveling, and watching western movies on tv. She lived her life as a homemaker and loved to cook. During her terminal illness, she clung to her strong belief in God. A special "thanks" to special hospice caregivers, E.J. Miriam and others and family for their devotion and assistance during her illness. She was well loved by all and will be sorely missed. Visitation will be held at Farmville Funeral Home at 6:00 P.M. on August 9, 2023 followed by the memorial service at 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 (Restricted to City of Greenville NC) Online condolences may be made a www.farmvillefh.com.