Myesha Jachelle Rivera
ROBERSONVILLE - Ms. Myesha Jachelle Rivera, 29, died Friday, August 14, 2020. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Ms. Myesha J. Rivera will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.